Uber driver suspended after crash that killed baby girl at apartments near Bush Airport

Authorities say a female toddler was killed after being hit by a rideshare driver in N. Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Uber driver who authorities say hit and killed a 1-year-old as he was dropping off her family has been suspended, pending an investigation.

The deadly incident happened Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Waverly Drive, near Bush Airport in north Harris County.

According to investigators, a woman and a 6-year-old got out of the Uber from the back left and walked toward the apartment. A second woman and the baby exited the car from the back right.

The second woman was walking in front of the younger child to the front of the car.

Authorities said the child then crossed in front of the vehicle and was hit when the driver slowly started to move forward, claiming he didn't see her.

Both women, several other adults and the driver tried to remove the child, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Immediately after the accident, family members pulled the driver out and began to assault him, officials added.

The baby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

Authorities say the driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

ABC13 reached out to Uber to find out if it's protocol to suspend drivers if they are involved in deadly accidents.

We received the following statement.

"Our thoughts are with the toddler's family after this heartbreaking tragedy. We have removed the driver's access to the platform while this investigation is ongoing and are standing by to assist police however we can."

So far, no one has been charged.