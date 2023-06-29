The victim's parents live at the apartments and heard the gunshots. The mother reportedly called her daughter to warn her to be safe, and the boyfriend answered the phone, crying, saying he was sorry.

Man wanted in death of 19-year-old ex dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, Pasadena police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Pasadena took his own life on Thursday morning, according to police.

Pasadena police had been searching for Juan Carlos Mata since Lesley Reyes' murder at the Oakwood Village Apartments at 3210 Pasadena Boulevard late Monday night.

In an update Thursday morning, police said Mata came back to the apartments, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside.

Investigators said Mata waited for hours in the apartment parking lot for Reyes to get off from her shift at O'Reilly Auto Parts on Monday.

When the 19-year-old got home just before midnight, investigators say Mata shot her in the head and fired a couple rounds into the air before running off with the gun.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He didn't just hurt my sister, he hurt our community," Reyes' sister, Lourdes Martinez, told ABC13. "I know she had a lot of life ahead of her. She was just 19 years old."

Martinez said she wants people to remember her only sister as gracious and funny.

Police said Reyes broke up with Mata about a month ago. Family members said he didn't accept the break up. He would reportedly text her and show up at her apartment complex.

"She had broken up with him. There's only one other documented incident, which was a disturbance from about a year ago. There was no instances of domestic violence that we investigated between them, but apparently he had been trying to contact her. She was trying to stay away from him," Sgt. Raul Granados said.

"He didn't want to see her with someone else," Martinez said. "He knew what he did. He knew what he did."

Police said Reyes' parents also live at the complex and actually heard the shots from the parking lot. Her mom called her daughter to warn her about being careful, having no idea it was her own daughter who had just been shot and killed.

Investigators said Mata picked up Reyes' phone, spoke to her mother, crying, repeatedly saying he was sorry, and that's when he took off.

"My stomach is just in knots just reliving her screams, you know?" another neighbor said. "Now it's like, oh my God, I can't believe somebody who looked so happy ended up being murdered, cold-blooded."

Neighbors saw Mata from time to time and said they thought he was friendly. Junior Salazar, who woke up to the sound of four shots fired right outside his apartment, said the suspect recently bought his daughter ice cream.

"He looked like a really nice person," Salazar said. "It's just crazy that something like that can happen."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.