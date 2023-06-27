Man wanted in shooting death of 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Pasadena

The victim's parents live at the apartments and heard the gunshots. The mother reportedly called her daughter to warn her to be safe, and the boyfriend answered the phone, crying, saying he was sorry.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is on for a 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Pasadena. Investigators said he cried on the phone with the victim's mother after shots were fired.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight at the Oakwood Village Apartments on Pasadena Boulevard.

Pasadena police said they are looking for 20-year-old Juan Carlos Mata.

Investigators believe he may have the gun he used to allegedly shoot and kill his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

If you see him, police say you should not approach him.

Police say Mata had been waiting in the parking lot since around 6 or 7 p.m. for his ex-girlfriend to get off from her shift at O'Reilly Auto Parts.

When the 19-year-old got home just before midnight, investigators say Mata shot her in the head and fired a couple rounds into the air before running off with the gun.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she broke up with Mata about a month ago. Family members told investigators that he had recently been following her.

"She had broken up with him. There's only one other documented incident, which was a disturbance from about a year ago. There was no instances of domestic violence that we investigated between them, but apparently he had been trying to contact her. She was trying to stay away from him," Sgt. Raul Granados said.

Police said the woman's parents also live at the complex and actually heard the shots from the parking lot. Her mom called her daughter to warn her about being careful, having no idea it was her own daughter who had just been shot and killed.

Investigators said Mata picked up his ex-girlfriend's phone, spoke to her mother, crying, repeatedly saying he was sorry, and that's when he took off.

