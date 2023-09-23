Downtown Houston crash leaves 1 person dead, driver on the run, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person has died after police say a driver in a large truck hit the victim in downtown Houston and took off.

The Houston Police Department said it was investigating a call of the deadly collision just after 7 p.m. in the area of Franklin and Travis streets, which is a block away from the banks of the Buffalo Bayou.

Police said the driver may have been operating an 18-wheeler when the deadly crash happened.

A search is now underway for the vehicle after it took off from the scene.

Houston police began investigating what was reported as a truck crash with a fatality in the area of Franklin and Travis streets on Sept. 22, 2023.

