fun stuff

Houston's coolest crystal lagoon makes a splash with new floating cabanas

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas City Crystal Lagoon opening amid COVID-19 concerns

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Already causing quite the tropical storm since its opening, Lagoonfest Texas in Texas City is stirring up a frenzy on social media with a water experience. The wildly popular beachy attraction has just introduced floating cabanas - dubbed "aquabanas" (see what they did there?) - designed to marry the thrill of water with the chill of sipping cocktails in a cabana.

The video above is from previous reporting.

RELATED: Cool off from the Texas heat at Lagoonfest this year

Since an announcement video revealing the installation was posted, Lagoonfest Texas's Instagram has blown up, with tens of thousands of views and several hundred comments.

And why not? These aquabanas offer floaty lounging and are linked together, creating a pool at their center that will be exclusive to those renting the floating cabanas. Regular cabanas seat six; the larger cabanas can accommodate 12 guests, per a release.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexas citysummerfestivalswimmingfun stuffoutdoor adventureshouston culturemapculturemap
FUN STUFF
Unique pumpkin carving designs for fall
Hamilton star shares her L.A. favorites
Students show Astros game spirit all the way down to Minute Maid Park
How you can enjoy Boston food in Houston without heading to the ALCS
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News