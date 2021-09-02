TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Already causing quite the tropical storm since its opening, Lagoonfest Texas in Texas City is stirring up a frenzy on social media with a water experience. The wildly popular beachy attraction has just introduced floating cabanas - dubbed "aquabanas" (see what they did there?) - designed to marry the thrill of water with the chill of sipping cocktails in a cabana.
The video above is from previous reporting.
RELATED: Cool off from the Texas heat at Lagoonfest this year
Since an announcement video revealing the installation was posted, Lagoonfest Texas's Instagram has blown up, with tens of thousands of views and several hundred comments.
And why not? These aquabanas offer floaty lounging and are linked together, creating a pool at their center that will be exclusive to those renting the floating cabanas. Regular cabanas seat six; the larger cabanas can accommodate 12 guests, per a release.
For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Houston's coolest crystal lagoon makes a splash with new floating cabanas
FUN STUFF
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News