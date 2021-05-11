Cool off from the Texas heat at Lagoonfest this year

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's time to make a splash this summer!
As more people are getting vaccinated and places are easing up on their COVID-19 restrictions, Crystal Lagoon in Texas City is welcoming you back for its Lagoon-side Entertainment Destination.
If you're ready for some fun in the sun, tickets for Lagoonfest Texas are already on sale. The event will begin May 28 and run through Sept. 6. It will be open from 10 a.m. to sunset Tuesdays through Sundays.
"Lagoonfest Texas offers something for every type of vacationer," said Uri Man, chief executive officer of The Lagoon Development Company. "Whether you want to relax under a luxury cabana or keep active kayaking or testing your agility on our massive floating obstacle course, you can do it."
The largest waterfront gateway with nearly $2 million in upgrades is located at 3240 Lago Mar Blvd.
Last year, the event was such a big hit that organizers extended its schedule to the end of September.
The park adds that COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced, including no cash transactions, frequent cleaning and enhanced sanitation of high-traffic areas.
For more details on tickets and admission, visit Lagoonfest's website.
