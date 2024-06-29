Qué Pasa Houston? Here are the events happening in the area this weekend before July 4th

Before July 4th comes around, check out these spectacular events happening this weekend including the 46th annual Pride Houston parade, which will be streaming at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on ABC13.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- T.G.I.F. Let's talk about Qué Pasa Houston.

We know it's hot so if you can hang out indoors somewhere, it's a winner, right?

Houston's Museum of Natural Science is bringing back a killer exhibit, really!

The exhibit provides visitors an opportunity to discover what drove Van Gogh mad, why tomatoes were deemed inedible 500 years ago, and how an "assassin bug" can attach to your face and kill you.

You can head over to the Houston Museum of Natural Science for tickets and prices.

If you want something more colorful and fun, the UniverSoul Circus is here. They're celebrating 30 years of fun under the big top. It's happening over at Butler Stadium this weekend through the beginning of July. Tickets starting at $25.

The 46th annual Pride Houston parade is this Saturday in downtown Houston. ABC13's Charly Edsitty and Brandon Hamilton will be hosting while ABC13's Pooja Lodhia and Kevin Ozebek are reporting along the route.

It all starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch it live wherever you stream ABC13.

