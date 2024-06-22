Looking for things to do this weekend? Let's talk about Qué Pasa Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- T.G.I.F. Let's talk about qué pasa Houston.

If you're looking for a cultural event and something indoors, head over to the Holocaust Museum.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. Its collection includes paintings, sculptures, photos, and more, offering a well-rounded look at the African American experience.

Another great indoor event is The Houston Symphony's Jurassic Park in concert this weekend. It will feature visually stunning images and groundbreaking special effects.

This will be a unique one for the family to enjoy. Get tickets and times at the Houston Symphony website.

This weekend, three matches of CONMEBOL Copa América will be played at the NRG Stadium.

The first one will be on June 22, for Group B between Mexico and Jamaica.

Check out the Juneteenth film screening of "If They Took Us Back"!

It's happening on Saturday at Emancipation Park Conservancy's cultural center. This film is inspired by a hypothetical exodus of formerly enslaved people back to Africa following the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

