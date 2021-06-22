Thieves run off with 20 catalytic converters from La Porte car dealership

Rod Cevallos, Bayside Mitsubishi's general manager, contacted Eyewitness News seeking help finding the perpetrators. He said they're offering a $5,000 reward for information that will help La Porte police make arrests.
Employees said surveillance footage captured two people entering the property in the early morning hours Tuesday. They remained there for about an hour and a half.
"We got a call around 4:30 a.m. We have a cleaning crew that comes out," said Cevallos. "The gentleman who actually cleans our store is ready to leave. He heard a noise in his car. It didn't sound the same way as when he came in. He alerted my service manager who lives close by. He came out and looked at it. Come to find out the catalytic converter had been taken. That immediately was a red flag."
At that, Cevallos said they started searching their inventory.
The dealership's service manager Brian Conlon said it will cost around $2,200 to fix each damaged vehicle.
Thieves target catalytic converters because they can likely get a couple of hundred dollars for each one by selling them for the metals inside.
Anyone with information can contact Bayside Mitsubishi at 281-686-5437 or 281-421-2800.
