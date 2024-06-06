7 vehicles stripped for parts recovered in wooded lot, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have recovered seven vehicles stripped for parts in Houston's Acres Homes area.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department's Auto Theft Division made the discovery Tuesday in a wooded lot along Parkes Street near West Little York Road.

Officers said they had to use heavy machinery to pull what was left of the vehicles.

An investigation is ongoing, but HPD asks you to call (713) 308-3500 if you have any information on the suspects.

