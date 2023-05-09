"Frankly, that argument is insulting." The alleged drunk driver's defense team is calling it a "tragic accident" and says the winding section of Westheimer contributed to the crash.

Kristina Chambers appears to have tampered with SCRAM device while out on bond, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman accused of driving while intoxicated when a man was hit at a high speed in Houston's Montrose area may have already violated a term of her bond.

Eyewitness News obtained documentation filed on Tuesday showing that Kristina Chambers may have tampered with her court-mandated SCRAM device, which allows whether a vehicle's ignition starts based on the driver's blood alcohol content, typically administered by blowing into a tube.

"The defendant's SCRAM device has reported one tamper event," the paperwork read, stating that the exact moment was reported to happen on May 3 at 6:52 a.m. "Alcohol is also detected during this time frame. Alcohol cannot be confirmed as consumption during this tamper event."

The bond condition violation report also states that authorities were notified of the apparent tampering three days later by a "SCRAM analyst."

She walked out of jail on April 27, records show.

Despite the documented violation, Chambers remains free on a $50,000 bond on an intoxication manslaughter charge, but she's being ordered to face a judge on May 31.

The 32-year-old was identified by investigators as the person who was driving a Porsche when it lost control and slammed into 33-year-old Joseph McMullin during the early morning of April 19. Police said McMullin was walking in the 1200 block of Westheimer when he was hit.

According to court documents, Chambers had a blood alcohol content level four times the legal limit.

Two other people were inside the sports car and also survived the crash. A woman who was unharmed and with McMullin when he died told ABC13 that they were going to get something to eat while in the middle of their first date.

McMullin's family has also filed a $1 million wrongful death suit against Chambers.

