Porsche passenger out on bond for unrelated DWI when car hit, killed man in Montrose, ABC13 learns

The woman who police say was behind the wheel of a Porsche when it hit and killed a man in Montrose is out of jail. But prosecutors want to know more about the passengers who rode with her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County District Attorney's Office is looking into the condition of the passengers who were inside a suspected drunk driver's car when police say she hit and killed a man who was on a first date.

The driver, Kristina Chambers, who was injured in the crash, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of 33-year-old Jason McMullin.

Court records show Chambers' blood-alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit.

In subpoenas to Memorial Hermann dated April 27, the district attorney's office requested all medical records, including notes, X-rays, blood results, photographs, and lab work for the two passengers who were inside Chambers' Porsche when it struck McMullin as he walked on the sidewalk along Westheimer with a date.

Both were taken to the hospital. The fatal crash happened on April 19 in Montrose and was caught on surveillance video.

"The one thing they are trying to do is be thorough," Wes Rucker, a former prosecutor in the Vehicular Crimes Division, said.

"You have potential witnesses inside the car. You can get an idea of what's happening inside that car. Where are they coming from? What's the status of each person in there? Was everybody drinking? What was in their system?"

Additionally, ABC13 learned that one of the passengers was on bond for a misdemeanor DWI. The subpoenas may reflect the level of cooperation the witnesses are giving, Rucker said. Prosecutors may be looking for more leverage in a high-stakes case that has garnered national attention.

"It is aggressive for the prosecution but a good move. It's a very good move for the prosecution," Rucker added. "I think it's being thorough. I think it will yield some results that will help them in their investigation."

Chambers' attorney has said she is not guilty and that bad road conditions may be to blame.

The 32-year-old is out of jail on a $50,000 bond and is expected back in court on May 31.

