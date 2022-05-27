KIPP High School student detained for cyber weapon threat, officials said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student was detained in KIPP Houston High School Friday morning after a cyber-threat, according to authorities.At about 9:35 a.m. KIPP Houston High School learned of a cyber-threat from a student. The student was identified and isolated immediately after the threat was reported and the Houston Police Department was contacted, according to KIPP.Police said they were able to respond immediately and address the situation.Students and staff were safe at all times and there is no impending threat to student and staff safety, officials said.KIPP Texas Public Schools said the health and safety of their students, their families, and staff remains their top priority.KIPP is the latest school in Houston to have a student detained due to a threat. Clear Brook High School and Stephen F. Austin High School also had threats days after the Uvalde School Shooting.