Ex-NFL player charged with girlfriend's murder in Spring set to go on trial for drug, gun charges

Although Kevin Ware Jr. is also charged with the murder of his 29-year-old girlfriend, Monday's trial is for drugs and weapons charges he got shortly before she disappeared.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jury selection begins Monday in the trial for ex-NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. for drugs and weapons charges.

This is just the latest development in months of legal troubles for Ware. He's also charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.

RELATED: Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware indicted for murder in death of girlfriend Taylor Pomaski, DA's office says

He's being tried on Monday for drugs and weapons charges that stem from an incident that occurred in April 2021.

Ware was pulled over for speeding -- allegedly going 115 mph.

When a deputy searched his vehicle, a loaded AK-47, along with other guns and drugs like cocaine and meth, were allegedly discovered.

Ware is a convicted felon and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver/manufacture a controlled substance.

He was out on bond for this incident when Pomaski, his 29-year-old girlfriend, disappeared from his Spring home.

SEE ALSO: Former NFL player Kevin Ware allegedly strangled, beat girlfriend Taylor Pomaski, court records show

Ware is now charged with her murder in Harris County -- accused of brutally murdering her and burning her body, which was found a few months later in a ditch in north Harris county.

Monday's trial for the drugs and weapons charges begins at 9 a.m.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED:

Mom of missing Houston woman Taylor Pomaski to daughter's boyfriend: "Please tell us where she is"

Ex-NFL player whose girlfriend is missing given no bond during hearing