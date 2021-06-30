missing woman

Ex-NFL player whose girlfriend is missing given no bond during hearing

By
Man whose girlfriend is missing given no bond during hearing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The ex-NFL player who was arrested in northwest Houston after his girlfriend has gone missing for more than two months in Montgomery County will remain in jail.

Kevin Ware Jr. was given no bond during a hearing on Tuesday on an unrelated case. The judge said it was "for the safety of the community."

The ruling stems from an April arrest when deputies say he was driving 115 mph. Investigators said deputies found an ounce of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines along with a loaded AK-47 and a loaded 9mm pistol.

Ware is already a convicted felon.

He was out on bond for that arrest when investigators said his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, disappeared.

Harris County investigators said the 29 year-old was last seen at Ware's Spring home where she lived.

She vanished days after Ware returned home.

Meanwhile, Pomaski's friend, Eric Zuleger, was there for the ruling, and said he was happy to hear the judge's decision.

"We were very glad, very happy judge made the decision that she did today," he said.

Investigators said she was last seen at her boyfriend's home in the Spring area in late April, and her father says he's gravely concerned.



Harris County investigators believe Ware is a person of interest in Pomaski's disappearance.

In court records, Montgomery County prosecutors allege Ware is suspected in the murder of his girlfriend. But during Tuesday's hearing, they declined to address that statement.

"We rely on information that we receive," said Donna Berkey, the Felony Division Chief for the Montgomery County's District Attorney's Office. "We file information with the court, and at the time that the motion was filed that was the information that we had."

Ware was re-arrested by U.S. Marshals on June 11 for failing to show up to his bond supervision hearings.

During that arrest, prosecutors said he was in possession of another gun.

In a previous interview, Zuleger told ABC13 before her disappearance, Pomaski made an outcry for help saying, "She was in danger, and she was in trouble. There was violence, she referenced a gun being pulled on her. She was very scared, very nervous."

If you know anything about the disappearance of Pomaski, you're being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

