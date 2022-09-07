Former NFL player Kevin Ware allegedly strangled, beat girlfriend Taylor Pomaski, court records show

Kevin Ware Jr.'s murder charge in the disappearance and death of his girlfriend Taylor Pomaski is now in the Harris County court record system.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Months after a former NFL player was indicted for murder and tampering with a corpse in the death of his girlfriend, Harris County records are now showing details of the murder charge against him.

It's believed Kevin Ware Jr. killed Taylor Pomaski by strangling, cutting and beating her, according to court records.

In addition, prosecutors claim Ware also burned Pomaski's body.

The latest details come more than one year after Pomaski went missing in April 2021. She and Ware were dating before her disappearance.

Earlier this year, officials confirmed that the human remains found in December 2021 were those of Pomaski.

Ware was arrested after Pomaski's disappearance and placed in custody in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated drug and weapons charges.

