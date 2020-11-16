teen killed

Man wanted in 16-year-old Elsik HS teen's murder arrested

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have arrested a 24-year-old man who was wanted after a 16-year-old girl was shot to death over what investigators called a "social media beef."

Kenny Charles Garrett was taken into custody without incident on Nov. 9. He was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

The video above is from Oct. 27, 2020, when family members spoke out about their teen loved one's killing.

HPD identified Garrett as the suspect in the Oct. 26 shooting on Sharpview Drive in southwest Houston. Mareja Pratt died, while two others - a 20-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man - were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

SEE ALSO: Family of teen killed over 'social media beef' asks suspect to turn himself in

According to court documents filed by an HPD officer, surveillance video from the neighborhood where the incident occurred showed Garrett exiting a red Chrysler 200, discharging his weapon and then leaving with others in the same car.

Police said Mareja was shot in what her sisters called a family feud that escalated.

READ MORE: Elsik HS student targeted on Instagram before she was killed, family says

The sisters said their family member initiated a meeting to confront the feud. They told ABC13 they did expect to fight but did not expect the gunfire.

Before his arrest, Garrett's bond was already set at $250,000, according to court documents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentshootingteen shotteen killedwoman killedsuspect imagesinvestigationwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Teen killed in US-59 crash after cabin of pickup collapsed
7 homicides erupt across Houston in less than 24 hours
Man accused of involvement in killing Elsik HS teen wanted
3 dead in 1 week in Houston and killers are still on the loose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens taken to hospital after major crash in Needville
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Innocent woman killed in wrong-way crash on US-59
El Paso woman loses 6 family members to COVID-19
Beautiful weather to start the week.
After 4 years of construction, upgraded SH-288 opens today
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
Show More
HFD puts out fire at 'Disco Kroger' days after closure announced
Motorcyclist killed in crash with Camaro on FM-1960
United Airlines begins coronavirus testing pilot program
4-year-old killed in ATV crash in Splendora, authorities say
Certain cars shown to leave drivers most satisfied, survey says
More TOP STORIES News