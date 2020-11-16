Man wanted in 16-year-old Elsik HS teen's murder arrested

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have arrested a 24-year-old man who was wanted after a 16-year-old girl was shot to death over what investigators called a "social media beef."
Kenny Charles Garrett was taken into custody without incident on Nov. 9. He was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
HPD identified Garrett as the suspect in the Oct. 26 shooting on Sharpview Drive in southwest Houston. Mareja Pratt died, while two others - a 20-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man - were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
According to court documents filed by an HPD officer, surveillance video from the neighborhood where the incident occurred showed Garrett exiting a red Chrysler 200, discharging his weapon and then leaving with others in the same car.
Police said Mareja was shot in what her sisters called a family feud that escalated.
The sisters said their family member initiated a meeting to confront the feud. They told ABC13 they did expect to fight but did not expect the gunfire.
Before his arrest, Garrett's bond was already set at $250,000, according to court documents.
