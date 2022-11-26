Man shot, killed after attacking person at home where ex-wife was present, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's deputies are responded to a scene where a man was shot after allegedly meeting his ex-wife on Friday evening, officials said.

Units arrived at the 27000 block of Kendal Ridge Lane in northwest Harris County after a call of a person being shot.

Preliminary information stated that the man arrived at the residence and attacked one of three people inside, where a woman who is believed to be his ex-wife was present, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

At which time, the person who was attacked, grabbed a pistol and shot the man, Gonzalez said.

The man who was shot then went to his car before collapsing.

Officials said he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was allegedly upset about the division of property during divorce proceedings.

This is a developing story, as Harris County investigators are en route in addition to ABC13.