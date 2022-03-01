Student activists speak to Katy ISD board after distributing books about racism and LGBTQ+ issues

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11609950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Cameron Samuels and Maghan Sadeghi were two of the students who spent a week distributing 400 copies of approximately 32 book titles during "FReadom Week" at Seven Lakes, Jordan, Taylor, and Tompkins high schools.