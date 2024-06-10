Here's where to get free summer meals for kids in Houston, Katy, Conroe, Magnolia and Willis ISDs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, Katy, Conroe, Magnolia, and Willis ISDs are providing students with free meals for breakfast and lunch this summer.
The Houston Food Bank's summer meal program is offering meals at some of HISD and Katy ISD campuses.
Children 18 years old or younger can go to any of the locations throughout the city to receive meals. You can find the closest location near you on the Houston Food Bank's website.
CISD will offer free summer meal service at select campuses until July 26 and through July 8 at The Woodlands High School. MISD will offer free summer meal service until July 18. WISD will offer free summer meal service until July 1 at select campuses.
Conroe ISD
The district will feed children age 18 and under, excluding weekends and two holidays: Juneteenth, on June 19, and Independence Day, or July 4.
Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following campuses:
Iron Junior High School serves breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Magnolia ISD
MISD offers summer meals to children 18 years old and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.
The following schools will provide meals Mondays through Thursdays:
"Magnolia children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow, and succeed in life," Child Nutrition Director Kimberly Ohlendorf said. "With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation."
Willis ISD
Willis ISD will feed children age 18 and under, and parents are allowed to eat with them at a cost of $3.25 for breakfast and $4.50 for lunch.
The following schools will provide meals Mondays through Thursdays:
The background
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture. The TDA helps organizations serve free meals when over 50% of children in an area are eligible for reduced-price or free meals, according to district information.
Angela Bonilla with ABC13's partners at Community Impact Newspapers contributed to this article.