The bond was doubled for the man accused of fatally shooting his friend from the passenger seat just hours after the two had allegedly gone out to a bar and house party.

Bond raised to $500K for man accused of killing childhood friend while driving along the Beltway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting and killing his own friend is back in custody despite posting a $250,000 bond on Tuesday.

ABC13 learned that 22-year-old Jose Paredes was being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), so he did not appear in court Wednesday morning.

In probable cause court, it was revealed that Paredes is not a U.S. citizen but from Mexico.

Since he is in federal custody, only his attorney appeared, along with possible family members of Paredes, video showed.

The judge ruled Paredes' previous bond insufficient and raised it from $250,000 to $500,000.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 'They were supposed to be friends': Family in shock after discovering person charged in man's murder

Paredes posted his initial bond on Tuesday but wasn't out of custody long before ICE detained him.

The incident happened Monday morning when 23-year-old Samuel Mata was driving along the East Beltway with Paredes.

Mata's family told ABC13 the two had known each other since elementary school.

In court, it was revealed the men went out to a bar and house party Sunday night into the early next morning.

That's when at least two gunshots were fired, allegedly by Paredes, who was in the passenger seat.

A deputy who saw Mata's truck crash on the freeway said Paredes had a gun in his hand when he approached the vehicle. Paredes allegedly pointed the gun at the deputy, trying to fire it - but it did not go off.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Pickup truck driver allegedly shot and killed by passenger on East Sam Houston Tollway, sheriff says

A prosecutor shared more about what Paredes told investigators, saying he denied having a gun.

"He denied having a gun, holding a gun, or utilizing a firearm. The police were able to see a gunshot wound on (Mata's) right cheek and recovered two casings in the vehicle," Twyanette Wallace with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

Paredes will have to sort out the hold with ICE before likely going back into Harris County custody, where he will stay until he can post more money for the increased bond.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.