Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver of a truck was shot. All southbound lanes of the Beltway at Generation Park were closed as deputies investigated.

SkyEye video shows gun outside truck where deputies investigating shooting on East Beltway 8

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All southbound lanes of the East Sam Houston Tollway are closed after a driver was shot in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris County Constable Precinct 3 deputies arrived around 7:30 a.m. Monday and surrounded a truck along the inside wall of the southbound lanes of the East Beltway at Generation Park.

SkyEye video from above the scene showed a gun on the ground near the truck. It appeared the driver was still inside.

Gonzalez did not provide any information about the suspect in the shooting.

All traffic was being diverted off the mainlanes and onto the feeder road.

