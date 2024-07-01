'Mr. Injector1' sentenced to 5 years in prison for performing illegal procedures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's Jessica Willey first reported in April about a Pasadena man named "Mr.Injector1," who was arrested for allegedly performing illegal butt and botox-like injections.

On Friday, he agreed to a plea in exchange for a five-year prison sentence.

Dustin Moore, 42, was caught on social media and was taken into custody in an undercover sting after one of his procedures harmed at least one woman, who ABC13 spoke to the day after his arrest.

Brianne Whisnant said Moore performed a botched procedure on her with fake Botox. In response, she filed a civil lawsuit and worked with authorities, who built a case against him.

However, Whisnant was not happy with the outcome, saying Moore was a "great con artist." She also warns those who want to undergo cosmetic procedures to do their due diligence and make sure they're going to someone with a medical license.

A quick search on the Texas Medical Board website shows Moore is not licensed to practice medicine.

"We felt like the DA took the first opportunity to get a plea deal and took it as a win. All the charges that were from us who were assaulted were all dropped," she said.

Moore was charged with three counts of unlawful practice of medicine and one count of aggravated assault- serious bodily injury.

Officers raided Moore's Skinny Sculpt MedSpa in Pasadena, one of three locations he operated. In the raid, authorities said they recovered counterfeit Botox. Officials escorted Moore out of the business in handcuffs.

According to records, this is not the first time Moore stands accused of medical wrongdoing.

In 2022, Moore was among three defendants sued for medical malpractice related to botched butt injections. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claimed he injected her with a "mystery drug" instead of an FDA-approved filler. When he tried to correct it with another injection, she suffered serious complications.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham with Advanced Dermatology stressed the importance of researching anyone who is doing injections.

"It can be very dangerous and deadly," she said. "You're not going to get your nails done at a salon. This is a medical-grade procedure. You need medical-grade people doing the procedure with medical-grade products."

