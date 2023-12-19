Parolee who terrorized Houston through week-long crime spree that left 3 dead takes plea deal

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 51, agreed to serve five life sentences for killing three people and robbing two others in 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 51-year-old convicted murderer will spend the rest of his life in prison for a violent and week-long crime spree that took the lives of three people five years ago.

Authorities on Tuesday announced Jose Gilberto Rodriguez pleaded guilty to three counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated robbery in connection with the 2018 incidents.

As a result, officials said Rodriguez will serve three stacked life sentences without parole, meaning they must be served once at a time so he will never leave prison.

He must also serve two additional life sentences, one at a time, and agreed to pay two $10,000 fines for each armed robbery.

Rodriguez cannot appeal the convictions or the sentences as part of the agreement.

The series of crimes

July 9, 2018: Rodriguez's trail of crime began at a home off Eldridge Parkway and Fallbrook Drive in northwest Harris County. According to authorities, a couple in their 80s was targeted as the husband and wife came home from dinner.

Rodriguez held a gun to the husband's head as his wife was in the shower.

The victim wound up tied and with a pillow over his head. Rodriguez took the husband's phone, wallet, and SUV.

READ MORE: Jose Rodriguez's alleged crime spree began with home invasion of elderly couple

July 13, 2018: The trail of crime turned deadly at the Cypress home of a 62-year-old widow, Pamela Johnson.

Authorities found Johnson tied up and murdered and her vehicle missing from her home. However, investigators learned family members had not heard from her for three days. It wasn't until a neighbor came over to check on Johnson that her body was located.

She had been shot to death.

READ MORE: Sheriff identifies woman found dead inside her Cypress home

July 14, 2018: An employee of the Mattress Firm on FM 1960 across from Willowbrook Mall was found shot to death inside the store.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Allie Barrow's body was found by a manager between two mattresses in a back office.

READ MORE: Mattress Firm manager finds employee shot to death inside store's office

July 15, 2018: Johnson's vehicle, a Chrysler PT Cruiser, was found at Willowbrook Mall, not too far away from the Mattress Firm.

Harris County Sheriff's Office released images of a person of interest that they believe used the vehicle.

In the surveillance video, the man parks the car and then walks into the mall before leaving it on the other side from where he left it. Rodriguez matched that man's description.

READ MORE: Man caught on video driving murdered Cypress woman's car wanted for questioning

July 16, 2018: During the early morning hours, police responded to a gas station along Quitman Street near Eastex Freeway for a shooting.

Police say a 22-year-old METROLift driver was shot and robbed when he stopped to grab a drink and use the restroom. The victim went up to a clerk and another person, telling them he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but survived.

READ MORE: METROLift bus driver critical after being shot in northeast Houston

Hours later, Houston police responded to the Mattress One on North Freeway near Crosstimbers, where an employee's body was found at the back of the business. Police say Eduardo Magana was shot to death.

Authorities say a vehicle at the scene was stolen and was believed to be what the suspect was driving.

Later that day, Houston police and Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Rodriguez as the suspect in connection to all five incidents.

Rodriguez had been a recently released parolee registered as a sex offender.

July 17, 2018: Just before 7 a.m., Eyewitness News was informed that the Harris County Sheriff's Office was attempting to stop a gray Nissan.

About 15 minutes later, a deputy told ABC13 that the person in the vehicle was Rodriguez.

Rodriguez led police on a chase that started around Eldridge and Fallbrook. He was taken into custody at North Eldridge Parkway and Wortham Landing.

Now, five years later, Rodriguez must serve all five sentences. If the case had gone to trial, prosecutors said they were preparing to pick a jury that would have had to convict Rodriguez of capital murder, and he would have faced either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. He then would have been allowed to appeal both the conviction and the punishment.

"This plea agreement ensures that Jose Rodriguez will never again breathe free air and can never appeal these convictions or prison sentences," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

RELATED: Jose Gilberto Rodriguez at large as Houston area on edge after deadly crime spree