EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3771635" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mattress Firm manager finds employee shot to death, police say.

Authorities are investigating the killing of a Mattress Firm employee who was found shot to death inside the store, Houston police say.The shooting happened on Saturday at the location on 7592 FM 1960, across from Willowbrook Mall.Officials say the store manager found Allie Barrow's body between two mattresses in the back office. There's no word yet on the circumstances surrounding her death.A woman who lives and works in the area told ABC13 she is so worried about crime in the area, her husband follows her to work each day."It's unsettling. You are not even safe just to run your daily errands or just even to go to work. And that poor lady was at work, she was... she was at work," said Crystal Hawkins, who lives near FM 1960.Mattress Firm's CEO Steve Stagner released the following statement regarding the fatal shooting:Store security says the employees have been reassigned to other locations. The store will remain closed during the investigation.