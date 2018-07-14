Sheriff identifies woman found dead inside her Cypress home

Neighbors of the woman who was found dead in her home are speaking out.

By and Charly Edsitty
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman in northwest Harris County was tied up and killed. Now, deputies are looking for a vehicle taken from her driveway.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 12400 block of Bent Pine Drive in the Cypress area Friday night.

Woman found dead in NW Harris County. Deputies are now looking for a PT Cruiser.



The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Pamela Johnson.


Family members had not heard from Johnson since late Tuesday, July 10. When they went to check on her with a neighbor, they found her dead inside. She had been restrained.

Investigators searching for a PT Cruiser with Texas license plate BC48217.



Neighbors said Johnson was deaf.

Investigators revealed Johnson's maroon-colored 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Texas license plate BC48217 was stolen from her home.


They would not reveal how the woman died.

Neighbors say she often sat in her driveway and read the Bible.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers or HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100 or 911.

According to authorities, the suspect(s) should be considered armed and dangerous.
