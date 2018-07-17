Jose Gilberto Rodriguez still at large as Houston area on edge after deadly crime spree

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say no part of town can be considered safe because suspected killer Jose Rodriguez has access to a car taken from a murder victim.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
UPDATE: Authorities in northwest Harris County have captured Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, the suspect wanted in a violent crime spree. Read more about his arrest here.

A parolee who was released from prison last year has been identified as the suspect in a violent crime spree around the Houston area that left two women and a man dead.

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, is the suspect in three murders, the latest of which happened at a Mattress One store Monday afternoon along the North Freeway near Crosstimbers.

In a joint news conference Monday evening, Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office linked Rodriguez to the Mattress One murder, the murder of a female worker Saturday at the Mattress Firm near Willowbrook Mall, and the killing of a 62-year-old widow in Cypress last Friday.

Both agencies also connected Rodriguez to an armed home invasion on July 9 and the shooting and robbery of a METRO Lift driver earlier Monday. The driver is expected to recover.

Authorities said Rodriguez may be driving a dark Nissan Sentra that was taken from the Mattress One scene. It has a Texas license plate of KPD 2805.

Rodriguez is considered armed and "extremely" dangerous, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

Authorities described Rodriguez as about 5'9" in height and between 150 and 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald or shaved head.

Rodriguez has numerous tattoos on both arms, both sides of his neck, and on the top of his head.

Eyewitness News learned Rodriguez has convictions for burglary, attempted aggravated sex abuse, auto theft, and criminal trespassing, all since 1989. He is a registered sex offender.

Last September, Rodriguez made parole and was released from prison. In a startling revelation, police believe Rodriguez had cut off an ankle monitor that had been tracking his movements.


Last Saturday, a store manager found the body of Allie Barrow between two mattresses at the Mattress Firm on FM-1960.

RELATED: Mattress Firm manager finds employee shot to death inside store's office

Last Friday, 62-year-old Pamela Johnson was found dead in her home. Authorities say the woman's vehicle was seen being driven by a man shortly after.
RELATED: Man caught on video driving murdered Cypress woman's car wanted for questioning

In the midst of the investigation, Mattress One released a statement, expressing sympathy for the victim's friends and family:

Mattress1One is deeply saddened and would like to offer its deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of its deceased associate.

On July 16th we lost a valued team member and were very saddened by the events that transpired. We are fully cooperating with all law enforcement to quickly bring justice to this matter. Out of respect for the team member, his family and the law enforcement investigation we will refrain from commenting further at this time.

Authorities urge anyone who encounters Rodriguez to not take any action. They instead urge people to call Harris County homicide detectives at 713-274-9100 or Houston police at 713-308-8888.

Tips are also being taken by Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or charging of Rodriguez.

EMBED More News Videos

Who is Jose Gilberto Rodriguez?

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderworker deathHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News