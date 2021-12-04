woman killed

Murdered Spring mom of 5 remembered as boyfriend remains on the run

EMBED <>More Videos

Viewing today for mother of 5 murdered, allegedly by boyfriend

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends gathered to start to say goodbye Saturday to a pregnant mother of five who was murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend.

A celebration of life viewing for 28-year-old Shaterica Anderson was held at the Community of Faith Church on Pinemont.

Anderson's funeral will be held Monday in Mansfield, Louisiana.

Anderson was killed in November in her Spring home as her five children were asleep.

She was shot four times.

Her long-time boyfriend, Johnny Ray Landry, is charged in her murder, but he still hasn't been arrested.

RELATED: Man wanted in shooting death of woman in Spring home was out on bond, records show

Landry was out on bond, accused of making a terroristic threat toward Anderson.

In 2016, he was also charged with assaulting her. However, that case was dismissed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman found shot to death inside home where children were sleeping

Anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Landry is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Anderson's family has created a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to donate.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or sexual violence, call the 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 713-528-2121.

'Unprotected as a woman' Murdered mother was also assault victim in separate case, lawyer says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springwoman shotdeadly shootingfatal shootingabusewoman killedshootingdomestic violencepregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
Family of murdered woman pushes for new law on handling remains
Woman charged in wrong-way crash that killed man and woman on I-45
Man and woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-45
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News