Murdered Spring mom of 5 remembered as boyfriend remains on the run

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends gathered to start to say goodbye Saturday to a pregnant mother of five who was murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend.A celebration of life viewing for 28-year-old Shaterica Anderson was held at the Community of Faith Church on Pinemont.Anderson's funeral will be held Monday in Mansfield, Louisiana.Anderson was killed in November in her Spring home as her five children were asleep.She was shot four times.Her long-time boyfriend, Johnny Ray Landry, is charged in her murder, but he still hasn't been arrested.Landry was out on bond, accused of making a terroristic threat toward Anderson.In 2016, he was also charged with assaulting her. However, that case was dismissed.Anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Landry is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.Anderson's family has created a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to donate.