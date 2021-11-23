Man wanted in shooting death of woman in Spring home was out on bond, records show

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man they say was involved in the death of a woman who was found shot inside her home in Spring.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for 48-year-old Johnny Landry in connection with the death of Shaterica Anderson.On Nov. 22, a woman called 911 around 2:30 a.m., saying Landry called her to say he and his wife, Anderson, were fighting over a gun and that it went off.Deputies said five children under the age of 8 years old were inside the house in the 5900 block of Cypresswood Green Drive, where the woman was found shot to death.According to authorities, Landry had fled the scene before they arrived.As an investigation continues, the sheriff's office said Landry has been charged with murder and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.Records show this is not Landry's first alleged attack on his wife.According to records, Landry was charged with terroristic threat for a Feb. 27 incident. They state Landry threatened to commit an offense involving violence upon Anderson.Landry was released on a $3,000 bond under the conditions that he does not use or possess a firearm, and does not threaten or harass Anderson. In addition, he was ordered to appear in court and not commit a crime or engage in any conduct that could result in his arrest.His next court date was scheduled for Dec. 27.Landry was last seen driving a silver, four-door Ford Flex with Texas license plate JZZ-0232.Anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Johnny Landry is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.