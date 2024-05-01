Possible suspect detained in deadly shooting of woman in Clear Lake, HPD says

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead in an apparent domestic violence situation in the Clear Lake area, police said.

According to a post on social media by the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened Wednesday at the 1600 block of Bay Area Boulevard. Police said a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds at about 2:50 p.m.

Houston police told ABC13 they received reports of an argument and then a gunshot was heard. Police said a possible suspect had been detained, but did not release additional information.

According to ABC13's Houston Neighborhood Safety Tracker, the area where the shooting happened has not had any homicides in the last 12 months. The area includes NASA's Johnson Space Center, Meadow Green, Oakbrook West, and Camino South, which is home to about 22,000 people.

Data shows that in 2023, there was one homicide, and in 2022, there were two.

An investigation is underway into the current case.