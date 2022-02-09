Why Mattress Mack drove to Louisiana to place the biggest bet in mobile sports betting history

McIngvale, who is famous for his big bets tied to big promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores, drove to Louisiana last week and placed a $4.5M wager on the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams. He says it's the biggest bet of his life.
He'll cash around $7.7 million if the Bengals come out on top.
He joined anchor Jonathan Bruce on ABC13 Eyewitness News at 8 for a 1-on-1 conversation about the story behind the wager and his history of big bets.
The Return of the Mack for the Super Bowl‼️@MattressMack just wagered $4,534,000 on the #CaesarsSportsbook app in Louisiana on the Bengals (+170) to win over the Rams.— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 4, 2022
Potential win: $7,707,800
This marks the single biggest mobile wager of all-time 👀#BetLikeACaesar pic.twitter.com/pBJjtU9x49
