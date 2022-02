Why Mattress Mack drove to Louisiana to place the biggest bet in mobile sports betting history

The Return of the Mack for the Super Bowl‼️@MattressMack just wagered $4,534,000 on the #CaesarsSportsbook app in Louisiana on the Bengals (+170) to win over the Rams.



Potential win: $7,707,800



This marks the single biggest mobile wager of all-time 👀#BetLikeACaesar pic.twitter.com/pBJjtU9x49 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 4, 2022

MORE ON MATTRESS MACK:

EMBED >More News Videos He's known for low prices, same-day delivery and saving lives! He's now celebrating 40 years of Gallery Furniture and calling Houston home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston furniture tycoon Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is heading into Sunday's Super Bowl with the largest wager in the history of mobile sports betting on the line.McIngvale, who is famous for his big bets tied to big promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores, drove to Louisiana last week and placed a $4.5M wager on the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams. He says it's the biggest bet of his life.He'll cash around $7.7 million if the Bengals come out on top.He joined anchor Jonathan Bruce on ABC13 Eyewitness News at 8 for a 1-on-1 conversation about the story behind the wager and his history of big bets.Watch the full interview above.