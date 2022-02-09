mattress mack

Why Mattress Mack drove to Louisiana to place the biggest bet in mobile sports betting history

By
Mattress Mack places biggest bet in mobile sports betting history

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston furniture tycoon Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is heading into Sunday's Super Bowl with the largest wager in the history of mobile sports betting on the line.

McIngvale, who is famous for his big bets tied to big promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores, drove to Louisiana last week and placed a $4.5M wager on the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams. He says it's the biggest bet of his life.

He'll cash around $7.7 million if the Bengals come out on top.

He joined anchor Jonathan Bruce on ABC13 Eyewitness News at 8 for a 1-on-1 conversation about the story behind the wager and his history of big bets.

Mattress Mack: 40 years of saving you money
He's known for low prices, same-day delivery and saving lives! He's now celebrating 40 years of Gallery Furniture and calling Houston home.

