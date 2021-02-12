Family gets furniture from Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman after losing home to fire on Christmas Eve

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9071698" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "It was my whole life. Everything we worked for." Erika Mejia lived in the house for 23 years before it was destroyed by the fire. She talked to ABC13 about what happened on Christmas Eve and how her family is getting through the difficult incident.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman have done it again!The dynamic duo have been spotted across the Houston area giving back to those in need.Most recently, the two donated supplies and furniture to a family of four who lost everything except an Alex Bregman poster in a north Houston fire on Christmas Eve.Not only did the Flores family receive three fully-furnished rooms and living room furniture, they were also gifted a $3,000 gift certificate for sheets, pillows and accessories for the home.Back on Christmas Eve, firefighters from the Houston Fire Department arrived at the home on Hurley Street to find heavy flames engulf the one-story house completely.One family member said they were cooking Christmas dinner when they suddenly heard a loud noise in the garage. By that time, the fire had already begun spreading throughout the house.Unfortunately, the Flores said they have not been able to rebuild their home yet due to financial difficulty, even after they created a GoFundMe.But, Mack and Bregman agreed to donate time and other resources from the Gallery Furniture trade school to ensure the family gets a roof over their heads soon.