house fire

Family gets furniture from Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman after losing home to fire on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman have done it again!

The dynamic duo have been spotted across the Houston area giving back to those in need.

SEE ALSO: Family loses everything in N. Houston house fire on Christmas Eve except Alex Bregman painting

Most recently, the two donated supplies and furniture to a family of four who lost everything except an Alex Bregman poster in a north Houston fire on Christmas Eve.

Not only did the Flores family receive three fully-furnished rooms and living room furniture, they were also gifted a $3,000 gift certificate for sheets, pillows and accessories for the home.

Back on Christmas Eve, firefighters from the Houston Fire Department arrived at the home on Hurley Street to find heavy flames engulf the one-story house completely.

One family member said they were cooking Christmas dinner when they suddenly heard a loud noise in the garage. By that time, the fire had already begun spreading throughout the house.

Unfortunately, the Flores said they have not been able to rebuild their home yet due to financial difficulty, even after they created a GoFundMe.

But, Mack and Bregman agreed to donate time and other resources from the Gallery Furniture trade school to ensure the family gets a roof over their heads soon.

Woman on losing home before Christmas: 'It was my life'
EMBED More News Videos

"It was my whole life. Everything we worked for." Erika Mejia lived in the house for 23 years before it was destroyed by the fire. She talked to ABC13 about what happened on Christmas Eve and how her family is getting through the difficult incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfire escapehouston fire departmenthouston astrosfatal firefiredeadly firepetsdestroyed homeshouse firechristmas evemattress mack
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Cy-Fair fire crews revive dad and daughter in dangerous rescue
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Using a space heater or fireplace? Stay safe with these tips
Siblings lose everything in SE Houston house fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch issued for southeast Texas
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
George R. Brown to open as warming center during winter storm
Crews prepare for icy roads ahead of potential winter storm
LIVE: Celebrate the 2021 Lunar New Year virtually!
JJ Watt and Houston Texans agree to part ways
Show More
Fans and celebrities react to JJ Watt's split from the Texans
JJ Watt no longer a Texan, but legacy in Houston cemented
Up to 17 vehicles involved in crash on icy Magnolia road
Winter weather problems reported on Houston-area roads
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
More TOP STORIES News