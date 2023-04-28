Opening game of Astros-Phillies World Series rematch to have Mattress Mack tossing 1st pitch

A day after video showing him going off on a Phillies fan went viral, Mattress Mack spoke with Eyewitness News about what sent him into that tirade.

The Astros host the Phillies for a three-game series starting Friday. The series closer on Sunday is on ESPN at 6:30 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's some proof that Astros fans - and more broadly, Houstonians - never ever forget when they've been crossed.

The ballclub opens up a three-game series Friday with an opponent it hosted not too long ago in the World Series: the Philadelphia Phillies.

While the Astros have already held world championship banner and ring ceremonies for the 2022 team, they plan to make sure that the Phils know that they were on the wrong end of things.

"Mattress Mack will throw out tonight's first pitch," the team tweeted along with a photo of the Gallery Furniture owner making Jeremy Pena's trademark hand-heart sign.

Mack has already done the honors in the past, but the toss before Friday's nationally-livestreamed game has a deeper meaning.

What Astros fan could forget Mack's viral video showing him curse out Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park? Mack, who has famously dropped big money bets on the hometown team, said an intoxicated fan directed an "Astros cheated" diatribe at him.

The point that got him "riled up," Mack said, is when the Philadelphia fan said Jose Altuve is a "(expletive) cheater."

"I don't like them criticizing our boys. Altuve's a great guy. Us Texans got to take care of each other," Mack told ABC13 back in November.

Granted, the confrontation took place after Game 3, which saw the Astros get embarrassed, 7-0.

The moment, as well as opposing MLB fans' cries of "We Want Houston," arguably served as fuel not only for the team, but for fans to defend the city and a cherished philanthropist.

Of course, all ended well for the 'Stros and Mack, who won a large sum on his bet on Houston to win the World Series.

The game is set for 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. Houston sends starting pitcher Framber Valdez to the mound to face off with Philadelphia's starter, Aaron Nola.

