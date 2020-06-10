Mattress Mack opening Work Texas Resource Center for Fort Bend residents at Gallery Furniture

Job coaching and support available Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Services include human resources coaching, resume writing, creating social media accounts, mock interviews, networking, and job searching online

Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled online

Resume can also be submitted ahead of appointments via email

Fort Bend County Behavioral Health Services and GHI will be available Mondays - Fridays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The resources will be available to identify needs and refer people to appropriate mental health resources for stress management, anxiety and worry, parenting, building resiliency and more

No appointments necessary.

Through a partnership with the Houston Food Bank, Fort Bend County residents can receive free meals through a contactless, drive-thru appointment distribution. The goal is to serve about 1,500 people per day

The distribution will reoccur on the following dates from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Beloved Houston icon and Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is again stepping up to help residents get back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.On Wednesday, the Gallery Furniture location on Grand Parkway opened its Work Texas Resource Center for Fort Bend County residents.The center will provide a Work Texas Job Center, mental health resources and meal distribution throughout the month.Friday, June 12Tuesday, June 16Friday, June 19Tuesday, June 23You're encouraged to stay in your car. Workers will minimize contact by placing food in your vehicle's trunk.Recipients must enter the line at the Regal Cinemas 22 entrance northbound off the Grand Parkway. Officers will also be on site to direct traffic."Mattress Mack" is no stranger to helping the community.At the end of last year, he announced the opening of three new schools serving the north side.He says unity and community were the driving forces behind the decision to open a trade school, a charter school, and a day care center."The average income in a six-mile area of this store is $26,000, so we want to have a trade school and a charter school here to help the people on the north side move up in life, and learn, not only hard skills like welding, construction, plumbing and wood working, but also life skills like financial management," Mack said.The Gallery Furniture location at 6006 North Freeway will be the site of the schools.Mack explained that people from ages 16 to 30 who didn't finish high school can attend the charter school to earn their degree. It's set to open next fall.The day care center will be for those who attend the school, as well as employees.Mack says the ultimate goal is to make people more skilled, so they can get better jobs and a better life.