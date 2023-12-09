Six officers' bodycam footages were released nearly a month after the chaotic shootout that halted Southwest Freeway traffic on a Saturday.

Officer fired at within 15 seconds of responding to Southwest Freeway gunman, bodycam video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Body camera footage from six officers on the scene of the deadly shootout on the Southwest Freeway last month was released by the Houston Police Department on Friday.

On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 11, an officer was pursuing a suspect, later identified as Jafeth Torres Diaz, who had allegedly carjacked someone in the days prior.

The chase ended in the northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near the West 610 Loop at about 10 a.m., when Torres Diaz crashed the stolen car.

As the footage shows, HPD Officer Gibson jumped out of his patrol car and, within 15 seconds, was shot by the suspect. A man towing a trailer assisted an officer in pulling him to safety while a gun battle ensued.

Numerous officers on scene returned fire and hit the suspect, who fell to the ground.

Traffic in the southbound lanes flowed normally, while drivers in the northbound lanes stopped short of the scene.

After being hit by gunfire, Torres Diaz still tried to reload a magazine into his gun. Officers were heard on their body cameras telling him to put the gun down before opening fire and killing the suspect.

Gibson survived the shooting.

Three others who were involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.