No one hurt after officer discharges weapon at scene in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy law enforcement presence surrounded a southeast Houston scene Thursday after an officer reportedly discharged their weapon.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened at about 10 a.m. near Griggs and Martin Luther King Boulevard and involved an officer with the Texas Office of Inspector General.

Police said no one was hurt, adding that the officer was part of a task force working at the location.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where multiple units could be seen responding and blocking off the road with crime tape.

Authorities did not reveal additional details regarding the shooting.

