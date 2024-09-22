Man found dead near scene where suspect trades gunfire with officers canvassing Sunnyside area: HPD

HPD is looking at connections between a scene where one man was found shot, and another exchanged gunfire with officers and was pronounced dead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department has confirmed that two of their officers shot and killed a man, who they said opened fire on them early Sunday morning in the city's Sunnyside area.

According to Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir, two HPD officers were responding to an unrelated call around 2:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots nearby. After clearing the call, Bashir said they made their way to Corksie near Dulcimer to ensure it was safe.

When they arrived, the officers reported seeing a car with a broken window and a man nearby. Investigators said one of the officers asked the man if he heard any gunshots or saw anything unusual.

That's when the man allegedly began shooting at officers. According to HPD, both officers fired back and hit the man. After providing medical aid, the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Bashir said the two officers were not hurt in the shooting.

The officers were said to both have been with the department for four years. As the investigation continues, the officers will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy for the agency, officials said.

Houston police found a second man who was shot about three to four houses away from where the officer-involved shooting occurred. He was also pronounced dead at the scene. A semi-automatic weapon was later recovered.

Investigators said they are now trying to find witnesses and surveillance video to determine if the men involved in both incidents are connected.

HPD has not released the identities of the deceased men and is unsure whether either of them lived in the neighborhood.

