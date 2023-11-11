Carjacking suspect and officer shot after chase ends on I-610 West Loop, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's West Loop is shut down to traffic after a police officer and a carjacking suspect were both shot following a pursuit on Saturday morning.

The Houston Police Department said officers were chasing a stolen car on I-610 West Loop when the suspect crashed near Chimney Rock.

Chief Troy Finner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one officer and the carjacking suspect were both injured when gunfire broke out following the chase, and they were taken to the hospital.

All northbound lanes are closed due to the investigation. Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area.

