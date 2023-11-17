HPD said the 19-year-old reloaded and continued firing during the shootout, even after being shot. A good Samaritan dragged the injured officer away from the gunfire.

19-year-old killed by Houston police during shootout following chase on Southwest Freeway identified

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting a Houston police officer on the Southwest Freeway has been identified by the medical examiner's office.

Jafeth Torres-Diaz, 19, was shot and killed by officers during the incident on Saturday, Nov. 11.

According to HPD, officers spotted a car that had been reported stolen during a carjacking the previous day. They tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Torres-Diaz, but he did not stop, police said.

A brief pursuit ensued but came to a close on the main lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway near Chimney Rock Road, just before the I-610 West Loop, when the suspect crashed the stolen car into several other vehicles.

Officer John Gibson can be heard on video giving the suspect commands out loud, but Torres-Diaz opened fire and shot Gibson in the leg, according to HPD.

A bystander ran to help Gibson, pulling him to safety. Good Samaritan John Lally was wearing a body camera that captured it all.

The video shows bullets flying past him as he dragged the injured officer across the freeway and behind a truck.

From there, other officers attempted to give Torres-Diaz commands to drop his gun as he exited the vehicle and tried to enter another, but HPD said he did not comply.

Officers fired at Torres-Diaz and he fell to the ground. Still, HPD said he declined to follow commands and reloaded another magazine into his gun, and officers fired once again.

Police said five officers, with a combined more than 27 years with the department, fired at the suspect. Gibson, who was shot, did not fire at the suspect.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A woman and a child were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the crash that disabled the suspect's car.

Officer Gibson has since been released from the hospital.