Officer dragged to safety by good Samaritan during shootout with carjacking suspect, video shows

Houston police said a good Samaritan risked his life in the middle of a shootout on the Southwest Freeway to drag an officer, who was shot, to safety.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man risked his life to pull an injured officer to safety during a gunbattle on the Southwest Freeway Saturday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the 29-year-old officer was shot in the leg and is expected to fully recover.

HPD Chief Troy Finner is crediting that to one good Samaritan, who is telling ABC13 his heroic story, and we're seeing a dramatic close-up view of what it was like.

John Lally was wearing a body camera that captured it all.

The video shows bullets flying past him as he dragged the injured officer across the freeway and behind a truck.

Lally told Eyewitness News he feels he was put in the right place at the right time to save that officer.

"I just kinda ran over there, and I grabbed that guy with the other police officer. Me and him, together, we grabbed him by his vest so he wouldn't get shot again," Lally said.

Lally stayed with the wounded officer, trying his best to provide some comfort as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

"'It's just your leg. It's just your leg, you hear me? Just squeeze my hand as tight as you have to. Do you know what I'm saying? Don't worry, I'm here with you,'" Lally can be heard saying in the video.

Lally told ABC13 that one of the officer's family members reached out to thank him.

Finner said in a press conference Saturday afternoon that this is a prime example of people coming together for the greater good.

"(The good Samaritan) has had trouble with law enforcement in his life, but (Saturday), he and a few other citizens, along with our officers, when that officer went down, they pulled him to safety," Finner said. "I want to celebrate that. "

"A truly reformed individual is a person that we can use (as an example)," Finner said. "He stepped up."

The police chief said the department will take the time to formally thank and acknowledge him.

Police said the suspect tried carjacking other drivers after crashing on the freeway.

The carjacking suspect at the center of the shootout died at the hospital after opening fire and crashing into several vehicles, according to police.

