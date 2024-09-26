Danbury police officer shot while responding to disturbance between relatives, sheriff's office says

The officer responded to a disturbance call just after 9 p.m. and investigators say he was shot by the 36-year-old suspect.

The officer responded to a disturbance call just after 9 p.m. and investigators say he was shot by the 36-year-old suspect.

The officer responded to a disturbance call just after 9 p.m. and investigators say he was shot by the 36-year-old suspect.

The officer responded to a disturbance call just after 9 p.m. and investigators say he was shot by the 36-year-old suspect.

DANBURY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Danbury Police Department officer was shot while responding to a disturbance call between relatives Wednesday night, according to officials.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said it all started at about 9 p.m. with a fight between the 36-year-old suspect, his mom, and his grandmother.

Investigators said the officer was shot as soon as he pulled up to the home along Avenue C.

The suspect, identified as Patrick Tatom, initially took off running, police said, ensuing a massive search.

Just before midnight, BCSO deputies found Tatom about a mile away and arrested him.

Officer Brandon Turner, 35, was flown to the hospital and is stable. The sheriff's office released the following statement on his condition:

"Officer Turner remains in critical but stable condition and will require further surgeries. He has been a dedicated member of law enforcement since 2018, serving the Brazoria County community with professionalism and a deep commitment to its safety.

At this time, we are unable to release additional information regarding the investigation, as it is in the early stages and remains ongoing.

We ask the community to keep Officer Turner, his family, and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Another person involved was also taken to the hospital after being hurt in the incident. It's unclear if it was the mother or the grandmother.

Officials did not immediately release information about charges being filed.