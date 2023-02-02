Man jumps from second-story apartment window to escape flames in west Houston, firefighters say

Investigators said the man who jumped from a second-story apartment may have broken his leg and was transported to the hospital. Arson investigators are trying to determine what led to the fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man jumped from a second-story apartment window to escape a fire in west Houston Wednesday night, according to firefighters.

Houston Fire Department officials said they responded to the scene at about 10:12 p.m. at 5907 Inwood Drive near San Felipe Street.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a first-floor window of the apartment building.

Firefighters said they also discovered a man had self-evacuated by jumping from an upstairs window to get to safety.

The man appeared to have broken his leg but was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK, firefighters said.

Officials said about three to four apartment units sustained smoke or water damage.

Authorities said since there was someone injured, the arson division is investigating what led to the fire.

A neighbor said he smelled smoke coming out of the apartment. "I smelled some smoke, like barbecue or something. It was right next to me," he said. "I ran out the house! Knocked on everybody's door to make sure they were safe."

