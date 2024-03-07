Neighbors tried to save man who died in west Houston apartment fire, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead inside a burning two-story garage apartment in west Houston, according to fire officials.

Neighbors desperately tried, but reportedly couldn't get the victim out.

The fire was first reported just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Artdale Street near Ocee Street.

Houston police described the victim as a man in his 60s.

"Some neighbors saw the fire. They tried to make entry. The gentleman that stays in the house, they saw his feet, but they couldn't get in to save him," Sgt. Clint Ponder with HPD said. "As of right now, there's no signs of foul play."

It is unclear what exactly sparked the fire.

Investigators said they are awaiting an autopsy.