Multiple crews working to extinguish blaze in Humble apartment complex

SkyEye flew over north Harris County on Tuesday afternoon, where a fire appeared to have ripped through an apartment building not too far from Bush Airport.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews are working to extinguish a large apartment fire in northeast Harris County.

Tuesday's fire broke out at an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Will Clayton Parkway, according to a tweet from Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Constables are also assisting the Humble police and fire departments with evacuating residents out of the apartment.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

SkyEye was over the scene and captured strong images of flames and smoke from one of the buildings. It's unclear what sparked the fire.

