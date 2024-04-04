Grease fire at W. Houston apartment complex leaves person hospitalized, 15 units affected, HFD says

SkyEye video shows a large hole left in the roof of the apartment building. Officials said someone's cooking led to the fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was hospitalized, and multiple west Houston residents were displaced after an apartment complex went up in flames Thursday morning.

Houston Fire Department officials said it all started on a stove while someone was cooking at about 9 a.m.

SkyEye flew over the scene near the Hayes Road and Meadowglen Lane intersection, where a large hole could be seen in the roof of one of the apartment buildings.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital, though their condition or the extent of their injuries is unknown.

HFD District Chief Mohammad Koochack said the fire significantly damaged a total of 15 apartment units.

"(The families) have been displaced. The apartment's going to be able to take care of them. We've also called the Red Cross to facilitate additional assistance," Koochack added.