Houston mom seeks charges after driver flashes 2 young girls on highway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3764413" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man shows his genitals to woman at public pool, Harris County deputies say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5866511" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police found him exposing himself again the very next day at the same library.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mother has a warning for drivers after she and two teen girls were victims of indecent exposure on the Northwest Freeway.Recently, Genesis Alegria, her 14-year-old daughter and her daughter's friend were out for a girls' day.They were heading to a Quinceanera expo, when Alegria said things took a disgusting turn."I feel like he was trying to take their innocence away. And as a parent, that is one of our main things. We try to keep them protected," Alegria explained.The man was caught on cell phone video in a truck traveling alongside Alegria.She and the girls had just had breakfast and were leaving a restaurant off of Highway 290 and FM 1960 when they noticed they were being trailed near the Beltway.By the time they got near Tidwell Road, Alegria decided to contact police."Hi, I'm driving on 290 eastbound, and there's a man driving next to me, following me in a black Toyota Tundra," she told dispatchers.The incident didn't end there.We've blurred the video, but the other driver went on to do the unthinkable. He exposed his private area, then touched himself in full view.Alegria drove to the Galleria, where a Houston police officer was waiting to take her report. The suspect took off.Alegria wants all drivers to be on the lookout for this man, who she describes as Hispanic, in his late 30s or early 40s, with dark hair and a mustache.She said he didn't have a front or back license plate, but has a sticker on the driver's side.She's worried he'll strike again, and victimize other women, or innocent, unsuspecting children."Whatever charges we need to file, I want them. I want them. I don't want him free," she said. "I definitely don't ever want to see him again."Investigators with the Houston Police Department are searching for the suspect.