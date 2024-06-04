X-ray technician at MD Anderson clinic accused of assaulting patient during exam

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An X-ray technician faces an indecent assault charge after allegedly touching a patient inappropriately during a victim's exam.

Charging documents state the incident happened at MD Anderson Cancer Center Mays Clinic on Holcombe Boulevard on March 18. Aaron Keith Payne, 42, is accused of using his position as an X-ray tech to get the victim alone and assault her.

The victim told investigators she arrived for her scheduled appointment that morning and was using her sit-on walker. Payne reportedly took her to the exam room to get her scan and, at some point, "commented on her blue hair, stating blue was his favorite color."

While assisting her onto the table to get her scan, records state Payne groped the victim's behind, but she initially didn't think it was intentional.

After getting her scan, the victim said Payne stood in the doorway of the exam room and grabbed her breast. Documents state she "laughed it off because she was not physically able to defend herself with her medical condition."

Payne eventually took the patient back to the waiting room after she repeatedly told him she needed to get back to her child.

Records allege Payne continued to assault the victim multiple times and expose himself.

When confronted about the allegations, investigators said Payne was shocked and thought he and the victim were friends. He said he had to touch her for the X-ray exam but denied anything more happened.

Court documents show Payne has been charged with indecent assault but has not been arrested.

After ABC13's report, MD Anderson gave the following statement about the case:

"The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is committed to providing a safe and caring environment for our patients. Per our standard practice, the institution began an investigation into this incident as soon as we received notification, and the employee was immediately placed on leave."

