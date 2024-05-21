Former HPD officer takes plea agreement for exposing himself at Deerbrook Mall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former officer with the Houston Police Department is avoiding jail time after accepting a plea agreement on Tuesday for exposing himself to two women at the Deerbrook Mall.

William Logan McCoy, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure and will be on probation for two years.

The two women reported to police that he approached them in the parking lot of the Deerbrook Mall and exposed himself to them.

He had been employed by HPD for two and a half years at the time of the incidents. He resigned the day he turned himself in.

As part of the plea agreement, McCoy voluntarily surrendered his license to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, which prevented him from working in the field in Texas.

"Sexually related offenses are always disturbing," Gavin Ellis, the division chief of the Harris County District Attorney's Office's Civil Rights Division, said. "They scare me, especially when you deal with particular cases that often victimize women."

One of the women told an investigator with the Humble Police Department that the man, later identified as McCoy, approached her car while she was inside it, removed his genitalia from his pants, and began pleasuring himself.

According to Smith, she began honking her horn repeatedly to get someone else's attention, and McCoy shrugged his shoulders and walked away to his car.

The following day, a woman told police that she was parked toward the back of the Macy's parking lot and was allowing her dog to use the bathroom, according to court records.

McCoy reportedly pulled up beside her and asked if she was having car trouble. She told police when she bent down at eye level to speak with him through his passenger window, she noticed his genitalia in plain sight, records state.

She estimated he pleasured himself for five to seven seconds before driving away.

That woman told investigators that he had a child in the backseat of his car in a front-facing car seat.

Because a child was present, he was originally charged with a felony count of indecency with a child exposure. That charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

When questioned by police before his arrest, court records say he admitted to the claims and told them he hoped the women would be happy with what they saw and say, "It's nice."

McCoy declined to comment as he left court Tuesday morning.

