Montgomery County couple charged in string of sex crimes including child pornography and bestiality

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Only on ABC13, an investigation into a Spring man for multiple sex crimes against children led to the additional arrest and charges against his wife for engaging in sexual acts with the family dog.

William and Joely Keen are parents. William, a veteran, and Joely, a registered nurse, are both known by neighbors for their affinity for animals.

"I used to call him 'Pet Detective,'" a neighbor said.

It was a neighborly joke that took a darker turn.

"I don't even want to think about what transpired," the neighbor told ABC13.

According to law enforcement, on March 13, William, who has no previous criminal history, was arrested when a bystander noticed he was following two young children around a Spring H-E-B while touching himself. Montgomery County Constables with Precinct 3 arrested him, slapping William with an indecent exposure charge.

"Just the fact that he was in the area performing that act has really frustrated and angered a lot of residents," Ken Washington with Montgomery County Constables Precinct 3 said.

The arrest led to an investigation, which led to William's phone being confiscated and then led to the discovery of images of children being sexually assaulted and something else. Officials say they found a video of Joely willingly engaging in multiple sexual acts with the family's Great Dane.

"It's not normal," Washington said. "In the 20-plus years I've been doing this job, it doesn't cease to amaze me. Something comes up every now and again when you are investigating a crime. So when these detectives were going through this investigation, and they find the images and the video and the sexual acts -- that's extremely concerning. But then you see an animal involved, which makes this odd."

The neighbor captured a video on March 27 showing law enforcement arresting the Keens and removing three dogs and their two children from the family home. The children are listed as ages 18 and 10 on court documents.

"We don't know what kind of environment they were exposed to on a regular basis. Maybe they weren't exposed to anything. Maybe they were exposed to a lot," Washington said.

Neighbors are now hoping the peace they once assumed they had will be returned to their Spring suburb.

CPS was alerted, though law enforcement could not say if the Keens' children were in CPS custody or had been released to relatives.

Both Keens are in jail facing felony charges -- William for indecency with a child and possession of child pornography and Joely for bestiality.

