Fugitive wanted for indecency with a child in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive who is accused of indecency with a child.According to Crime Stoppers, in June of 2019, Rudy Mijangos Villagran performed indecent sexual acts on a child in the 7300 block of Bissonnet Street.During the investigation, authorities said the child made an outcry of sexual abuse.Police described Villagran as a 32-year-old Hispanic man. He stands at approximately 5'8" and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of Villagran.Information can be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.